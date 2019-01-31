Just $9 gets you 64GB of highly-rated microSD Card storage (20% off)

Silcon Power’s official Amazon store offers its 64GB microSD Card with Adapter for $8.99 shipped. Also available at Newegg. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and is one of the best we’ve seen. For comparison, most other 64GB microSD cards sell for $12 or so at Amazon. Silicon Power’s option nets you 85MB/s transfer speeds and is a budget-conscious way to bolster your phone, Switch or GoPro’s storage. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,400 customers.
Silicon Power 64GB microSD Card features:
- UHS-1 Class 10 specifications, enabling fast file transfer speeds and Full-HD video recording.
- High compatibility for different types of devices including smartphones, tablets, DSLR and HD camcorder.
- Come with a SD card adapter that enables versatile usages for any SD enabled devices.
- Compatible with Nintendo Switch, which enables a budget-friendly solution for you to boost the storage.
Seagate's Slim 1TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive is down to $45 shipped right now (Reg. up to $60) https://t.co/CqQCS4aN6i by @justinkahnmusic pic.twitter.com/FxGTrkAp8k
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) January 31, 2019