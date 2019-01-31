Just $9 gets you 64GB of highly-rated microSD Card storage (20% off)

Silcon Power’s official Amazon store offers its 64GB microSD Card with Adapter for $8.99 shipped. Also available at Newegg. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and is one of the best we’ve seen. For comparison, most other 64GB microSD cards sell for $12 or so at Amazon. Silicon Power’s option nets you 85MB/s transfer speeds and is a budget-conscious way to bolster your phone, Switch or GoPro’s storage. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,400 customers.

Silicon Power 64GB microSD Card features:

UHS-1 Class 10 specifications, enabling fast file transfer speeds and Full-HD video recording.

High compatibility for different types of devices including smartphones, tablets, DSLR and HD camcorder.

Come with a SD card adapter that enables versatile usages for any SD enabled devices.

Compatible with Nintendo Switch, which enables a budget-friendly solution for you to boost the storage.