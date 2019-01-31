Stay toasty thanks to this Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket from $48 (Reg. $60)

Amazon offers the Sunbeam Heated Reversible Sherpa/Royal Mink Throw Blanket in Olive or Garnet for $48 shipped. Also in Honey for about $3 more. Regularly around $60, which is what it still fetches at Target, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked for this blanket. This deal couldn’t come at a better time, as winter storms and polar vortices are currently terrorizing much of the country. It features three heat settings so you can make yourself as cozy as possible. Don’t worry about falling asleep with this blanket plugged in, as there’s a 3-hour auto-off function. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

We have other ways you can keep yourself warm throughout these harsh conditions. Check out this heated massager for $26, pick up one of these portable space heaters from $26, or browse 50% off select outerwear from Mountain Hardwear.

Sunbeam Heated Reversible Throw Blanket features: