Download The Hack: International Crime Thriller to your Kindle for FREE (Reg. up to $12)

Download The Hack: International Crime Thriller to your Kindle for FREE

- Jan. 31st 2019 2:06 pm ET

Amazon offers The Hack: International Crime Thriller as a FREE Kindle eBook. Regularly $3 digitally or $12 as a paperback. An absolutely riveting international conspiracy thriller that’ll make you think. Get a full description down below. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The Hack: International Crime Thriller:

Journalist Kate O’Sullivan puts her life at risk when she exposes a millionaire businessman as a child molester using information her teenage brother hacked from the CIA database. With the US government on the hunt for her source and other ruthless, perverted VIPs closing in on them both, a renegade agent turned serial killer leaves a bloody trail in his wake.

