Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Magic Launcher Pro, WitchSpring3, more

- Jan. 31st 2019 10:01 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable offers on Parchessi by Quiles, Magic Launcher Pro, WitchSpring3, Quickgets Geo and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Pulse Breathing: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Necropolis: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Quickgets Geo: geodata widgets: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: $1 (Reg. $3) 

iOS Universal: WitchSpring3: $3 (Reg. $4)

iPad: Merge HD: FREE (Reg. $2)

iPad: Parchessi by Quiles: $1 (Reg. $3)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Streaming Play Cast 4 Xbox One: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Buddy Vampire: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Graphing Calculator Plus: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Animus – Stand Alone: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Construction Master Pro: $25 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Learn Japanese with games: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Pirate Princess: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic: $5 (Reg. $10)

