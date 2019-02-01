Ask Alexa how you can secure a FREE Audible 30-Day Trial with 4 audiobook credits

For new subscribers only, Audible is offering a FREE 1-month trial with four audiobook credits for anyone who signs up using an Alexa-enabled device. Audible itself is $15 per month. Also consider that a free Audible trial usually includes two audiobook credits instead of the four being offered here. If you’re on the fence about whether or not Audible is for you, this is a perfect time to try it while securing a few of your favorite books in the process. Note: The subscription will automatically renew at the end of the trial for the standard monthly rate unless you cancel. Terms and conditions are below.
Don’t forget, Echo owners — you can also score a FREE 4-month trial of Amazon Music Unlimited this weekend, as well. This will grant you access to 50 million songs, among other perks.
Terms & conditions:
Offer valid from 2/1/2019 at 12:00 a.m. PT until 2/8/2019 at 4:00 p.m. PT or while supplies last. Offer available only to new Audible customers who sign up for an Audible trial on an Alexa-enabled device through voice sign-up. You will receive a 1-month Audible free trial that includes 2 credits as well as an additional 2 bonus credits (for a total of 4 credits). At the end of the free trial, your membership will continue until cancelled at the then current full price (currently $14.95 per month) with your designated credit card or another available card on file. Cancel anytime by visiting the Account Details page. After you sign-up for your trial membership and your payment information is verified, your Amazon.com account will receive 2 additional bonus credits to be used on any audiobooks on Audible.com or Amazon.com. These bonus Credits may take up to 48 hours to appear in your account. You must use the 2 bonus credits within 365 days of them being added to your account. The credits will be applied to the Amazon account that you used to sign up for the Audible membership. Offer is limited to one per customer and account, is non-transferable and may not be resold. Audible and Amazon reserve the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. If you violate any of these terms, this offer will be invalid.