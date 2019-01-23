You may have heard of Audible before, Amazon’s in-house audio book storefront, but did you know that a 30-day free trial is available for new customers? Better yet, those that take advantage will receive two free audiobook downloads that will remain a part of your library whether you continue on or not. While the trial is certainly worth checking out, there is a lot more to Audible than meets the eye. Head below for a quick walkthrough of everything that Amazon’s audiobook service has to offer in 2019.

What is Audible?

Audible is a service owned by Amazon that offers the “world’s largest selection of audiobooks and original ad-free audio shows.” In addition to a curated library of content, Audible also features stories told by A-list celebrities. With a library of over 180,000 titles, there’s certain to be something for everyone. Additionally, early 2019 saw the addition of audio-guided fitness programs in partnership with Aaptiv.

Audible is available on all of the most popular platforms, including iOS, Android, Fire OS and more.

How much does Audible cost? Is there a free trial?

As we mentioned off the top, Amazon offers a free 30-day trial to Audible for new subscribers. From then on, users will be charged a $14.99 monthly fee. But don’t be thinking that unlimited listening in on the horizon. Audible members receive a credit for one audiobook each month, in addition to two original titles from its selection of six offered every 30 days. Unused credits are rolled over to the next month, so you’re never missing out on what you’ve paid for.

30 days of membership free, plus 2 audiobooks and 2 Audible Originals to get you started.

After trial, you’ll get 3 titles each month: 1 audiobook and 2 Audible Originals of your choice.

Easy exchanges. Don’t like your audiobook? Swap it for free.

Cancel anytime, your audiobooks are yours to keep forever.

Want another book? Audible members save 30% off the entire library of available content. Any audiobooks purchased, either via credits or the 30% discount, are automatically added to your library forever.

Is Audible worth it?

Audible offers arguably the biggest library of audiobooks out there today. And Amazon is more aggressive than ever at adding more content. On the flipside, $15 per month feels like a pricey venture for many. Unless you’re consistently listening to a large number of audiobooks in a month, going on an a la carte basis may be a wiser choice.

We suggest going with a 30-day free trial to get a better feel for everything that Audible has to offer in 2019.