Illuminate three spaces with a Eufy Night Light bundle for $10 (Reg. $15)

Anker’s Eufy Amazon storefront offers a three-pack of its Lumi Night Lights for $10.24 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is combined with code EUFY1301 at checkout. For comparison, it usually sells for $15 and today’s offer is a match of our previous mention. Perfect for bathrooms or dark hallways, these lights do a nice job of illuminating spaces of varying sizes. Built-in sensors activate lighting when movement is detected. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 500 Amazon customers.

Today’s deal requires batteries; if you prefer a plug-in option go for this two-pack of GE lights for a bit less.

EUfy Lumi Night Lights feature: