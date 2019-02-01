Illuminate three spaces with a Eufy Night Light bundle for $10 (Reg. $15)

Anker’s Eufy Amazon storefront offers a three-pack of its Lumi Night Lights for $10.24 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is combined with code EUFY1301 at checkout. For comparison, it usually sells for $15 and today’s offer is a match of our previous mention. Perfect for bathrooms or dark hallways, these lights do a nice job of illuminating spaces of varying sizes. Built-in sensors activate lighting when movement is detected. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 500 Amazon customers.
Today’s deal requires batteries; if you prefer a plug-in option go for this two-pack of GE lights for a bit less.
EUfy Lumi Night Lights feature:
- IDEAL LIGHTING: Provides the right amount of glare-free lighting to guide you in the dark.
- AUTOMATIC ILLUMINATION: When light sensor perceives darkness, motion sensor activates lighting when movement is detected.
- ENERGY EFFICIENT: Three AAA batteries (not included) provide soft illumination for up to a year.
- NIGHTTIME NAVIGATION: Eliminates need to turn on blinding lights in the middle of the night.