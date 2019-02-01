Learn to cook Keto-style in your Instant Pot with this free eBook

Amazon offers the Keto Crockpot Cookbook by Virginia Hoffman as a FREE Kindle eBook. For comparison, this book typically sells for $25 as a paperback and today’s deal is the first time we’ve seen it go free. With Keto and crockpots, more specifically Instant Pot, being so popular, this is a natural fit for anyone looking to eat healthier this year. Full details can be found below. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Keto Crockpot Cookbook:
Are you looking for easy and delicious Keto recipes that fit with your lifestyle and busy schedule? This book has actionable information about the keto diet, including 60 delicious, easy to make recipes that you can prepare to get started. The Keto Crock Pot Cookbook: Top 60 Delicious and Easy To make Keto Recipes You Should Know! will show you exactly what you need to do to move from where you are i.e. unhealthy, overweight/obese, to where you want to be i.e. of healthy weight and with good overall health. In this book, you will learn what the ketogenic diet is all about including what it is you should eat, what you should not eat, how it works, why it works, the benefits that come with following a ketogenic diet, 60 delicious recipes that you can prepare fast and much, much more. Let’s begin!