Enjoy colored strip lighting for far less than Philips Hue: 16-foot for $24 (Reg. $40)

- Feb. 1st 2019 12:07 pm ET

MingerDirect (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its 16.4-foot LED Color Strip Lights for $23.99 Prime shipped when promo code IP2YZJWP is applied during checkout. For comparison, that’s $16 off the regular price and $5 less than our previous mention. If you’re looking to save in comparison to Philips Hue, this is a great alternative. Features include Alexa compatibility, smartphone-control and a total length over 16 feet. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking to jump start your smart home even further? Check out our guide of unique and affordable ways to expand your setup.

Minger Color LED Lights feature:

  • Use simple conversation starters to turn your lights on and off, make them brighter and swap them to your favorite color, currently compatible with Echo
  • Take complete control of your lighting with Govee Home APP; Create romance, relaxation, party ambiance with Music and Mic function; Remote control allows you turn on/off the led strip lights from anywhere; Timer function of the wifi controller make you wake up at your favorite color, keep you on schedule
  • Unique design by adding IC in light strip, a variety of colors and brightness can be changed simultaneously with frequency changes, Extend the beauty and elegance of colorful throughout your entire home

