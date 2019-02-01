Suspension training is a perfect at-home workout, get this starter kit for $120 (Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the TRX PRO Suspension Trainer System for $119.95 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $200 and usually sells for that much. This is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon in over four years. Train at home or while you travel with the TRX Pro system. It includes three anchors, rubber handles, foot cradles and more. Also ships with eight video workouts and a two month program to get you started. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
If you’re not ready to go all-in on suspension training, consider opting for a set of resistance bands instead. This is an easy way to train wherever you are, even at the office! Grab a variety pack for under $10 and get started today.
TRX PRO Suspension Trainer System features:
- Resistance Bands
- Each resistance band is made of 100% natural latex (TPE free), is odor free and has a different strength so that you can increase the intensity of your workout gradually
- Improve muscle tone in arms, legs, ankles, back & buttocks without need for expensive gym memberships or exercise equipment
- Straps are 12″ long so they can be stretched further – Great for Stretching, Warm-Ups, Home Workouts, Physical Therapy, Yoga, Rehabilitation, Pilates & Crossfit!
- Flexible bands are lightweight, durable and compact so you can take them along in a purse or briefcase in the included carry bag