Grab an extra $6 wireless mouse for work on-the-go

VicTsing Direct (99% positive feedback via 147,000) via Amazon offer its 2.4GHz Wireless Mouse in Black for $5.99 Prime shipped when promo code RUADHOCB is applied during checkout. That’s good for 40% off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. It’s a good idea to keep a wireless mouse around in case of an emergency. This model covers all of the basics for an affordable price of $10. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 19,000 Amazon customers.
VicTsing Wireless Mouse features:
- Passed 5,000,000 times keystroke test to guarantee extra durability. 2.4GHz wireless technology and professional chip (PAW3212) ensure longer working distance, reaching up to 33ft.
- Contoured shape, sweat-resistant and skin-friendly finish are for maximum comfort and support. The thoughtful ring and little finger rest provide extra comfort. The sturdy scroll wheel with rubber makes sure that your hand will not slip when scrolling.
- This computer mouse will be in sleep mode in 8 minutes of inactivity. Press any button to wake it up. Note: powered by 1*AA battery (not included).