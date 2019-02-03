Amazon discounts nearly every Echo speaker + throws in a FREE Hue bulb on select models

Amazon is getting into the Super Bowl spirit this morning by discounting its Alexa-enabled Echo Smart Speaker lineup. Free shipping is available for all. Leading the way is Amazon’s second generation Echo in various finishes for $69.99. That’s down from the usual $90+ price tag and a match of our previous mention. Echo offers Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant in a tidy package, making it a great way to jumpstart any smart home. Better yet? You can know play Apple Music direct from your device as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Those looking to go all-in will want to check out the second generation Echo Show which includes a FREE Philips Hue smart bulb for $179.99. As a comparison, this bundle has around $250 worth of value. Echo Show delivers a 10-inch display that takes your Alexa experience to a whole new level. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

You can also pick up Echo Spot on sale for $99.99, which is down from its usual $130 price tag. Check out the entire sale here.

Amazon Echo features: