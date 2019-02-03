Blue Microphone’s Snowball USB Mic drops to $39 shipped (Reg. up to $70)

Adorama is currently offering the Blue Snowball USB Microphone for $39 shipped. That’s good for a 35% discount from the going rate at Amazon and is the lowest that we’ve seen in over a year. For comparison, it still sells for $70 at Best Buy. Blue’s Snowball microphone features plug and play compatibility, professional studio quality performance and more. If you’re looking for a way to take your podcast to the next level, this is an affordable and solid option. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,000 shoppers.

Blue Snowball USB Microphone features: