Bring home the waterproof Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker for $79 shipped (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker in all three colorways for $79 shipped. You’ll also find them on sale at Best Buy, B&H and Walmart for the same price. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for one of the lowest offers we’ve seen. Bose’s SoundLink Micro packs six hours of audio playback, Bluetooth, a microphone and more into a compact, IPX7 waterproof design. It’s a perfect companion for traveling and outdoor get-togethers. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,500 customers.

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker features: