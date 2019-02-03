Bring home the waterproof Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker for $79 shipped (20% off)

Feb. 3rd 2019

Amazon is currently offering the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker in all three colorways for $79 shipped. You’ll also find them on sale at Best Buy, B&H and Walmart for the same price. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for one of the lowest offers we’ve seen. Bose’s SoundLink Micro packs six hours of audio playback, Bluetooth, a microphone and more into a compact, IPX7 waterproof design. It’s a perfect companion for traveling and outdoor get-togethers. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,500 customers.

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker features:

  • CRISP, BALANCED SOUND and unmatched bass for a Bluetooth speaker its size, plays loud & clear outdoors—for beach days or camping trips
  • WATERPROOF speaker from the Inside out (Ipx7 rating), with soft, rugged exterior, resists dents, cracks and scratches
  • EASILY PORTABLE with a Tear-resistant strap to bring it wherever you go, strap to your backpack, cooler or handlebars
  • UP TO 6 HOURS of play time from a rechargeable battery and wireless Bluetooth pairing. Wireless range up to 30 feet
