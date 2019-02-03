Record HyperSmooth footage in 4K with GoPro’s HERO7 Black at $349 shipped

Amazon offers the GoPro HERO7 Black Action Camera for $349 shipped. You’ll also find it discounted at Best Buy as well as B&H. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate, is $8 under our previous mention and is one of the best we’ve tracked outside of limited promotions and bundles. HERO7 Black is headlined by 4K recording and HyperSmooth image stabilization. Whether you want to capture your end of season ski trip or will be enjoying the great outdoors come spring, it’s hard to go wrong with the latest and greatest from GoPro. Rated 4/5 stars from over 220 shoppers.
Use your savings from today’s sale to amplify your GoPro’s features with an assortment of various accessories and mounts for $21 at Amazon.
GoPro HERO7 Black features:
- HyperSmooth Video Stabilization – HERO7 Black predicts your movements and corrects for camera shake to deliver insanely smooth footage
- Capture super stabilized time lapse videos while you move about a scene. Increase the speed up to 30x to turn longer activities into shareable moments
- Get the best photos automatically. With Super Photo, HERO7 Black intelligently applies HDR, local tone mapping or noise reduction to optimize your shots
