Enjoy eBooks on the latest Kindle Paperwhite for $100 shipped (Reg. $130)

Amazon offers its newest Kindle Paperwhite E-reader for $99.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s good for $30 off and a match of the second lowest price that we’ve seen. Kindle Paperwhite is arguably the best way to enjoy eBooks. In fact, we called it “the perfect technology device” in our hands-on review. Features include six-inch display, 8GB of storage and an E-ink display. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Now that you have a new Kindle, swing by the Amazon eBook storefront and load up on new reads. The best-selling non-fiction chart is a great play to start if you’re after a biography or historically-focused read.
Kindle Paperwhite features:
- The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.
- Now waterproof, so you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.
- Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB. Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.
- Now with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.
- A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.
- The built-in adjustable light lets you read indoors and outdoors, day and night.