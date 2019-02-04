If you’ve got an Alexa device, you likely know that it can play Audible audiobooks with just your voice. This is great as you can have an Echo play an audiobook for your kids as they fall asleep, but there’s no interaction. It’s just Alexa, reading a book to you. Now, in partnership with Choose Your Own Adventure, you can experience an immersive world where you decide every move.

Choose Your Own Adventure allows you to alter your own fate, and where you end up is completely up to you. It’s an immersive experience, and there are dozens of potential endings to your story. Where will you end up?

Audible is launching two journeys that you can begin with the Choose Your Own Adventure Alexa skill. You’ll start by saying “Alexa, open Choose Your Own Adventure.” From there, you’ll pick whether you will join the Abominable Snowman or take a Journey Under the Sea. The snowman offers 28 endings, and the sea gives you 42 potential resolutions. This is super fun for kids, as they can play the story out dozens of ways and enjoy multiple endings.

The Abominable Snowman sends you on a quest in the Himalayas to discover a legendary Yeti. Is he real? You’ve got to survive harsh elements and violent smugglers along the way, but what happens when you ready the beast? Will you live to tell the tale?

And when you take a journey into the ocean to find a fabled city called Atlantis, you’ll have to search the ocean depths for new discoveries. From shipwrecks, dangerous sea creatures, and a new species of people, what happens next is up to you.

That’s not where the story ends, however. Choose Your Own Adventure will be working with Amazon and Audible to bring new journeys, dangers, and decisions right to your Alexa device in the future.

Whether you have an Echo Dot, Plus, Show, or Spot, Choose Your Own Adventure will work flawlessly for you. There are great graphics if you’re using an Echo with a display, but it works just fine on the budget-friendly Dot as well. And if you don’t have any Echo device? Well, you can use it in the Alexa app on your iPhone or Android device as well, meaning that you can experience your own destiny anywhere you are.

You can start choosing your path today with the free Choose Your Own Adventure skill on Alexa. And if you don’t yet have an Echo device, just about every single one of them is currently on sale.