Today’s Best Game Deals: Kingdom Hearts III $48.50, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $48, more

In today’s best game deals, SNG Trading is now offering the new Kingdom Hearts III for PS4 at $48.41 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 to redeem the special price. That’s a couple of bucks under our mention from last week and the lowest we have tracked yet. It is still up at $60 on Amazon. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including some great first-party Switch games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Donkey Kong Country, Splatoon 2 and more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

*** All Best Buy deals will drop an additional 20% for GCU members.

Review: Nintendo Labo turns cardboard into whimsical & educational Switch accessories