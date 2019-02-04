Today’s Best Game Deals: Kingdom Hearts III $48.50, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $48, more

- Feb. 4th 2019 9:26 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, SNG Trading is now offering the new Kingdom Hearts III for PS4 at $48.41 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 to redeem the special price. That’s a couple of bucks under our mention from last week and the lowest we have tracked yet. It is still up at $60 on AmazonHead below for the rest of today’s best game deals including some great first-party Switch games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Donkey Kong Country, Splatoon 2 and more. 

More game/console deals:

*** All Best Buy deals will drop an additional 20% for GCU members.

Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Bundle at $60 off + Pro Controllers for just $53.50 shipped

Nintendo Q3 Earnings: Switch on pace to outsell N64 but what’s next for 2019?

Amazon now offering $10 credit on select Prime member game pre-orders

Review: Nintendo Labo turns cardboard into whimsical & educational Switch accessories

