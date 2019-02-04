Today’s Best Game Deals: Kingdom Hearts III $48.50, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $48, more

In today’s best game deals, SNG Trading is now offering the new Kingdom Hearts III for PS4 at $48.41 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 to redeem the special price. That’s a couple of bucks under our mention from last week and the lowest we have tracked yet. It is still up at $60 on Amazon. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including some great first-party Switch games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Donkey Kong Country, Splatoon 2 and more.
*** All Best Buy deals will drop an additional 20% for GCU members.
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition $41 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SAVE 15
- Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $42 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SAVE 15
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate $48 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SAVE 15
- Splatoon 2 $41 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SAVE 15
- Mario Tennis Aces $41 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SAVE 15
- Sonic Forces Bonus Edition $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Wild Guns Reloaded $15 or $10 w/ PS Plus (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Mega Man 11 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $25 (Reg. $60) | GameStop
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- For Honor $15 (Reg. $20+) | GameStop
- The Escapists 2 $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
