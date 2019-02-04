Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Bundle at $60 off + Pro Controllers for just $53.50 shipped

- Feb. 4th 2019 8:54 am ET

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Nintendo Switch 32GB Console with Neon Red/Blue Joy-Con, a Nintendo Pro Controller and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for $369 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. Smash Bros. and the controller are regularly $60 and as much as $70 respectively (currently on sale for $56), while Switch is $300. That’s a savings of up to $60 and the current best we can find. However, we also have an even deeper deal on just the Nintendo Pro Controller down below.

(Update 2/4 10:30am): Altatac via Rakuten is also offering standard Nintendo Switch consoles with Grey or Red/Blue Joy-con today from just $266.99 shipped. As usual, login and use code SAVE15 to redeem the deals. This is a straight $33 off the regular price.

SNG Trading via Rakuten is offering Nintendo’s Switch Pro Controller for just $53.51 shipped using the above promo code. While Amazon is currently offering it on sale at $56 or so, today’s deal is slightly lower and one of the best we have tracked.

Speaking of Switch, we still have a nice list of discounted digital games including The Flame In The Flood, Disgaea 1 Complete and more.

Nintendo Switch 32GB Console:

Nintendo Switch: It replaces both home and portable components for a seamless experience, docking with your television or standing alone on a tabletop for outdoor action on its 6.2-inch screen. This Nintendo Switch console includes the Joy-Con detachable controller and can link with other units for multiplayer adventures. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: The unique design of this pro controller includes motion controls, HD rumble, two analog control sticks and the ability to read amiibo figures. 

