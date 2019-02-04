Start your online media empire w/ a Blue Yeti Blackout USB Mic for $75.50 (Reg. up to $130)

- Feb. 4th 2019 3:51 pm ET

0

The BuyDig Rakuten store is offering the Blue Yeti USB Blackout Edition Condenser Microphone for $75.65 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. Regularly $130, we don’t often see the Blackout Edition drop down this low outside of the odd PC game bundles and other very limited offers. This model almost never dips below $90 at Amazon and is currently listed for $122 over at Best Buy, for comparison. Perfect for starting your online media empire or humble podcast, this USB microphone features multiple pickup patterns and a tri-capsule array in order to support various recording scenarios. It also includes the stand, a USB cable and a 2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the $76+ price tag is still overkill for you, you could do a whole lot worse than Blue Microphone’s Snowball USB Mic at just $39 shipped (Reg. up to $70). And speaking of podcasts, if you haven’t subscribed to our daily rundown of deals, you should do so immediately.

Blue Yeti USB Blackout Edition Condenser Mic:

  • Tri-capsule array – 3 condenser capsules can record almost any situation.
  • Multiple pattern selection – cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional & stereo.
  • Gain control, mute button, zero-latency headphone output. Power output (RMS): 130mW
  • Perfect for vocals, musical instruments, podcasting, voiceovers, interviews, field recordings, conference calls.
  • Compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8 (including 8.1), Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP (Home and Professional), and Mac OS X (10.4.11 or higher), and requires a minimum of 64 MB of RAM(remove existing and upload).

Yeti

