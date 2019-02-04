Add the DeskCycle 2 Under Desk Exercise Bike to your office setup for $119 (Reg. $169)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the DeskCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike and Pedal Exerciser for $119 shipped. That’s as much as $50 under the regular $169 price tag, although it is down to $159 direct from Desk Cycle right now. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the best we can find. It features a 6-function LCD display, quiet magnetic operation so you don’t bother your family or coworkers and 8 levels of resistance. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.
Now, if you would prefer to get up and hit the treadmill instead (or as well), we still have the Weslo Cadence G 5.9i Folding Treadmill for $269 (Reg. up to $340). On the smart side of things, track your workouts with Apple Watch Series 4 while it’s up to $50 off.
DeskCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike:
- The DeskCycle-2 is the same top quality bike as the DeskCycle with the addition of the adjustable leg, a larger LCD 6-function display and a fresh new logo. Set the maximum pedal height to 10 inches like the DeskCycle, or drop it down to 9 inches to give you more desk clearance.
- Use at work or home – Use while on your phone, watching TV, playing video games or any time you’re sitting still and your legs are free. It’s great for general exercise and physical therapy.
- Smooth and Quiet Magnetic Resistance – Pedal away quietly without disturbing your coworkers or family members. The DeskCycle has ultra-smooth smooth pedal motion. This makes pedaling the DeskCycle an unconscious activity so you can focus your attention on your work or other activities. This is achieved by combining magnetic resistance and a precision flywheel with an effective weight of 40 lbs.