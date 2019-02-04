Apple Watch Series 4 up to $50 off w/ deals on various styles (tax select states only)

- Feb. 4th 2019 7:30 am ET

0

B&H is currently taking up to $50 off various Apple Watch Series 4 models. The deals start at $384with free shipping for all. To sweeten things even further, B&H only charges tax at the time of purchase in select states. There are a few pages of listings to go through here, so be sure to check them all out. Apple Watch Series 4 has been rarely discounted over the last few months. Today’s deal is the largest cash markdown we’ve seen to date on a new condition model.

Apple Watch Series 4 delivers a 30% larger display than its predecessors with a swimproof design and heart sensors. It can track your fitness, provide notifications and more.

Be sure to leverage today’s savings towards a new watch band. Jump over to our roundup of the best options on various styles.

Prefer to save even further? Don’t miss these deals on previous generation models starting at $218.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

  • GPS + Cellular
  • Over 30% larger display and 50% louder speaker
  • Electrical and optical heart sensors
  • Digital Crown with haptic feedback
  • S4 SiP with faster 64-bit dual-core processor
  • Improved accelerometer and gyroscope for fall detection
  • Swimproof

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Apple Watch Deals

Best Apple Watch Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple Watch deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, B&H and more. Apple released its first timepiece back in the Spring of 2015 with three different models to choose from: Apple Watch Sport ($349-$399), Apple Watch ($549-$1,099), and Apple Watch Edition ($10,000-$17,000). It is available in 38 and 42mm varieties in multiple finishes. Apple has a wide selection of Watch bands, including leather, nylon and silicone options. There are also third-party bands available from retailers like Amazon.
B&H

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp