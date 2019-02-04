Apple Watch Series 4 up to $50 off w/ deals on various styles (tax select states only)

B&H is currently taking up to $50 off various Apple Watch Series 4 models. The deals start at $384with free shipping for all. To sweeten things even further, B&H only charges tax at the time of purchase in select states. There are a few pages of listings to go through here, so be sure to check them all out. Apple Watch Series 4 has been rarely discounted over the last few months. Today’s deal is the largest cash markdown we’ve seen to date on a new condition model.

Apple Watch Series 4 delivers a 30% larger display than its predecessors with a swimproof design and heart sensors. It can track your fitness, provide notifications and more.

Be sure to leverage today’s savings towards a new watch band. Jump over to our roundup of the best options on various styles.

Prefer to save even further? Don’t miss these deals on previous generation models starting at $218.

Apple Watch Series 4 features: