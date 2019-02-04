Now that a new month has begun, it’s time to share a new reading list. February has an array of upcoming and exciting books across several genres. Whether you’re looking for a romantic comedy or a thriller, we are rounding up the most anticipated books this month. Head below to find the top picks on our February reading list.

Romance

New York Times bestselling author Sophie Kinsella is back with a heartfelt novel that has an important lesson at its core. In I Owe You One, Fixie Farr has spent her life fixing everyone else’s problems. However, she meets a handsome stranger in a coffee shop and saves his laptop from breaking, so he then offers to help her out with something for a change. This book is a page-turner to see if Fixie finds the love and life she really wants. Download it on your Kindle for $13.

Thriller

If you’re looking for a spine-tingling thriller,then Lisa Gardner’s Never Tell is a must-grab. It follows the murder of a man who was shot multiple times, and his pregnant wife was the one found holding the gun. Of course, the truth of the matter will prove to be far more slippery than anyone anticipated. This book comes out February 19th and is just $13 as an eBook on Amazon.

Suspense

Another title that’s highly anticipated is The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides. The main character Alicia seems to have the perfect life as she lives in a luxurious home in London, is a well known painter, and is married to an popular fashion photographer. But one night, when her husband Gabriel comes home, Alicia shoots him in the face. With her life now in chaos, criminal psychotherapist Theo Faber is brought on board to coax something, anything, out of Alicia that might explain why she killed her husband. This title comes out on February 5th and you will want to pre-order this now at $14 for Kindle!

History

The Huntress, A Novel by Kate Quinn is already a number one new release on Amazon. This book is about a battle-haunted English journalist and a Russian female bomber pilot who join forces to track the Huntress, a Nazi war criminal gone to ground in America. This book will keep you on your toes to see how they fight justice. You can pick up this book for just $12 on Amazon.

Which book are you most excited to read? Let me know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, I personally just finished the book An Anonymous Girl by Greer Hendricks and would highly recommend it. This thriller is rated 4.3/5 stars.