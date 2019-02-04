Ozark Trail’s family-sized tent with built-in mud mat now $50 shipped (Reg. up to $90)

Walmart is offering the Ozark Trail 8-Person 16 x 8-foot Family Tent with Built-in Mud Mat for $49.95 shipped. Regularly up to $90 at Walmart, it goes for around $59 plus shipping from third-party Amazon sellers. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. The 115-square foot tent features a pair of doors, 5 windows, a built-in mud mat and a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Gear up for your next outdoor adventure with this Ozark Trail 8-Person 16 ft. x 8 ft. Family Tent with Built-in Mud Mat. Easy to set up, it’s made of high-quality, weather-resistant material. This Ozark Trail camping tent features five extra-large windows for comfortable ventilation and a mesh roof for star-gazing at night. It also features a front mud flap to keep your interior space clean and a removable center room divider that lets you create two separate living spaces or leave it open as one.