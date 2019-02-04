Get ready for spring w/ this 1600PSI electric pressure washer for $69 shipped (Reg. $100+)

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers the PowerStroke 1600PSU 1.2GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $69 shipped. Regularly over $100, this is one of the best deals we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Spring is just around the corner, so be ready to pressure wash the driveway with this electric model. You’ll save on gas, and it’s quite a bit quieter than its gas counterparts. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget about the massive Ryobi tool sale to get you ready for spring projects. You’ll find just about every tool you might need regardless of what your honey-do list contains.

PowerStroke Electric Pressure Washer features:

Even the toughest cleaning jobs are no match for the PowerStroke 1600 PSI Electric Pressure Washer. With a maximum 1600 PSI and 1.2 GPM, you can choose from multiple settings to get the perfect clean for every project. It features an on-board detergent tank and 3 nozzles: 15-degree, turbo and low-pressure soap. This dependable pressure washer is backed by a 2-year limited warranty.