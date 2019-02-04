Save on Ryobi power tools, lawn mowers and more today only with deals from $40

Today only, as one of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 30% off various Ryobi tools and power equipment. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the 13-inch 11A Electric Lawn Mower for $69. For comparison, that’s good for $30 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. At just 23 pounds, this mower is perfect for smaller lawns or renters. Be sure to note that this is a corded lawn mower, so pick up an extension cord with your savings. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.
We’re also eyeing the Ryobi 12-inch 10A Corded Electric Snow Blower Shovel for $65, which is down from its regular $90 price tag. Features include a 12-inch clearing width and six-inch clearing depth. Ideal for urban dwellers. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
Ryobi 13-inch 11A Electric Lawn Mower:
Keep your yard green and clean with the Ryobi 11 Amp 13 in. Electric Mower. This eco-friendly, electric-powered unit is the ideal alternative to traditional gas operated mowers. Enjoy maintenance free yard work with no gas, oil, filters or spark plugs. Portable and lightweight at just 23 lbs., it has collapsing handles for quick and easy storage. Easily adjust the height of your deck from 1 – 2 -1/2 in. with the single point height adjustment. Backed by a 3-Year manufacturer warranty.