Samsung’s Gear Sport Smartwatch has multi-day battery life, drops to $159 (Reg. $200+)

BuyDig is currently offering the Samsung Gear Sport 43mm Smartwatch in Blue or Black for $159 shipped. Note: price will drop at the final stage of checkout. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate at Amazon and Best Buy, is $1 under our previous mention and one of the lowest we’ve seen. Samsung’s Gear Sport Smartwatch features multi-day battery life, fitness tracking, water resistance up to 50 meters, and more. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.
Don’t forget that we’ve also spotted some noteworthy deals on Apple Watch Series 4 with up to $50 off.
Samsung Gear Sport features:
- Gear Sport is swim-ready and water-resistant up to 50 meters
- Get accurate, all-day fitness tracking, easy calorie entry and personal coaching
- With Samsung Pay NFC compatibility, easily make a payment from your wrist
- Check your updates and receive and reply to calls and texts with a turn of the bezel. Wi-Fi : 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz
- Compatible with Android and iOS smartphones