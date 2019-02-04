Expand your smart home setup with a two-pack of TP-Link Smart Plugs for $23 (Reg. $35)

- Feb. 4th 2019 3:55 pm ET

0

B&H offers a two-pack of the TP-Link HS110 Smart Plugs for $22.99 shipped. For comparison, that’s good for $14 off the regular price at Amazon, a match of our previous mention and the best offer that we can find. At under $12 per plug, this is a great value buy for any Alexa or Google Assistant-powered smart home. Great for creating automated schedules and cutting down on energy usage. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Prefer HomeKit? Check out our roundup of the best energy-saving devices compatible with Siri. This is a great way to jump start your smart home setup for less.

TP-Link HS110 Smart Plug Features:

  • Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control
  • Monitor energy usage of any device plugged into the HS110 right from your phone
  • Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your tablet or smartphone using the free Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android 4.1 or higher & iOS8 or higher)
  • Use Away-Mode to turn devices on and off at different times to give the appearance that someone is home while you are away
  • Easy to use and install. Just plug a device into the Smart Plug and connect to your Wi-Fi network
