Expand your smart home setup with a two-pack of TP-Link Smart Plugs for $23 (Reg. $35)

B&H offers a two-pack of the TP-Link HS110 Smart Plugs for $22.99 shipped. For comparison, that’s good for $14 off the regular price at Amazon, a match of our previous mention and the best offer that we can find. At under $12 per plug, this is a great value buy for any Alexa or Google Assistant-powered smart home. Great for creating automated schedules and cutting down on energy usage. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Prefer HomeKit? Check out our roundup of the best energy-saving devices compatible with Siri. This is a great way to jump start your smart home setup for less.

TP-Link HS110 Smart Plug Features: