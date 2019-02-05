Amazon offers 20% off Fluke & Amprobe Multimeters from $18 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers 20% off Fluke & Amprobe Multimeters. Deals start at $18.36. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Leading the way is Amprobe’s AM-510 Multimeter for $29.57. We typically see it for around $40 and today’s deal is the best in a year at Amazon. This model measures voltage up to 600V AC/DC, has a large backlit LCD display with data hold and a rubber molded enclosure. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale here.
Fluke & Amprobe Multimeters feature:
- Measures voltage up to 600V AC/DC, AC/DC current and resistance, frequency, capacitance, duty cycle, battery test
- Full-featured with non-contact voltage detection, audible continuity and diode test
- Large backlit LCD display with data hold and relative zero mode
- Durable, rubber overmolded enclosure
- Safety Rated: CAT III 600V