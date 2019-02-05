Be ready for oil changes & more this spring w/ a 107-piece socket set for $20 (Reg. $25+)

- Feb. 5th 2019 7:53 pm ET

Walmart offers the 107-piece Hyper Tough Socket Set with Ratchet for $19.97 with free in-store pickup. Delivery is included on orders of $35 or more. Regularly $30 from third-parties at Amazon and $25 at Walmart, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This kit is perfect for starting out your tool collection as it gives you just about every socket set you need in a budget-friendly carrying case. Hyper Tough is well-rated at Walmart.

Don’t forget about this Milwaukee combo kit with a drill/driver for $199 at Home Depot. It’s a great way to make sure you’re ready for spring projects and will give you quality tools to add to your arsenal.

Hyper Tough Socket Set features:

  • Hyper Tough easy carry case
  • 107 Piece ratchet set
  • Laser etched markings for size visibility
  • Snap in socket molds
