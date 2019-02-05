This Milwaukee Combo Kit includes two drills and batteries for $199 (Reg. $250+)

Home Depot offers the Milwaukee M18 18V Drill and Impact Combo Kit with batteries for $199 shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for over $315 but is usually listed around $250 these days. Tackle DIY projects around the house with two drills and a storage case. Also includes two batteries along with a wall charger. Milwaukee includes a five-year warranty with purchase so you’re good to go on just about any project that comes your way. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

With your savings, grab a drill bit kit and be prepared for anything. We recommend this option from DEWALT that includes handy case so you can easily keep things in order.

Milwaukee M18 18V Drill Combo Kit features: