Apple’s iPhone XS Max Product (RED) Folio case is down to $90, today only (Reg. $129)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers Apple’s iPhone XS Max Product (RED) Leather Folio for $89.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a $130 list price and goes for around $125 at Amazon. This is the best offer we can find by $30. Give your iPhone XS Max a nice leather home with Apple’s in-house folio case. “Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather for a luxurious look and feel, the iPhone XS Max Leather Folio fits snugly around your iPhone.”

Admittedly, today’s featured deal is rather pricey. Go with Spigen’s top-rated Ultra Hybrid Case for $13 instead and save further while still protecting your iPhone XS Max. You’ll lose the folio design but this is a great price from a trusted name.

Apple iPhone XS Max Folio features: