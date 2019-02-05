Apple’s iPhone XS Max Product (RED) Folio case is down to $90, today only (Reg. $129)

- Feb. 5th 2019 7:47 am ET

$90
Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers Apple’s iPhone XS Max Product (RED) Leather Folio for $89.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a $130 list price and goes for around $125 at Amazon. This is the best offer we can find by $30. Give your iPhone XS Max a nice leather home with Apple’s in-house folio case. “Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather for a luxurious look and feel, the iPhone XS Max Leather Folio fits snugly around your iPhone.”

Admittedly, today’s featured deal is rather pricey. Go with Spigen’s top-rated Ultra Hybrid Case for $13 instead and save further while still protecting your iPhone XS Max. You’ll lose the folio design but this is a great price from a trusted name. 

Apple iPhone XS Max Folio features:

  • Tanned and Finished European Leather
  • Opening/Closing Cover Wakes/Sleeps Phone
  • Slot for Money and Cards
  • Supports Wireless Charging
  • Covers Front and Back of iPhone Xs Max
  • Soft Microfiber Interior
  • Camera Cutout
Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Buy Deals
