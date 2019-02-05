LG’s 34-inch UltraWide Monitor features two Thunderbolt 2 ports, more at $400 (Reg. $699)

- Feb. 5th 2019 3:04 pm ET

Newegg offers the LG 34UB88-P 34-inch UltraWide Gaming Monitor for $399.99 shipped once code EMCTVTA56 has been entered at checkout. Normally selling for $699 at B&H, that’s good for a $299 discount and beats our previous mention by $80. Today’s offer is also the lowest we’ve seen. This monitor is well equipped with plenty of I/O options, touting two Thunderbolt 2, two HDMI, a DisplayPort and USB 3.0 inputs. Rated 4.6/5 stars

And don’t forget that you can bring home Dell’s UltraSharp 27-inch USB-C 1440p Monitor for $450 ($100 off) and even more from $300.

If you’re looking to get the most out of your savings, consider picking up an HDMI cable. If you’ll be pairing either of today’s discounted monitors with a newer MacBook, then be sure to grab a USB-C to HDMI version.

LG 34-inch UltraWide Monitor features include:

  • Display: 34″ diagonal IPS 3440 x 1440 (UW-QHD)
  • Inputs: 2 Thunderbolt, 2 HDMI, DisplayPort 1.2, USB 3.0
  • Contrast ratio: 1000:1 (original),
  • Aspect ratio: 21:9
  • Audio: 2 x 7 W stereo speakers
  • Features response time control, black stabilizer, flicker safe, automatic standby, six axis control, dual controller, color calibrated
  • Includes power cord, HDMI, DisplayPort, cable holder

