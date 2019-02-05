LG’s PK5 Bluetooth Speaker features music-activated LED lighting at $57 shipped (Reg. $99)

BuyDig is currently offering the LG PK5 XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $56.99 shipped when applying code 40SAVE at checkout. Note: discount will be applied at the final confirmation page of checkout. That’s good for a $42 discount from the going rate at Amazon and Best Buy, matches the all-time low at both retailers and is the best available. LG’s PK5 Bluetooth speaker packs up to 18 hours of audio playback, IPX5 water resistance, LED lighting that syncs to music and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 110 customers.

Don’t care for the flashy LED lighting? Bring home Anker’s Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker at $25 and save some additional cash.

LG PK5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features: