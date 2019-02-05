Add four Mr. Beams Motion-Sensing LED Lights to your patio for $50 Prime shipped (50% off)

Today only, Woot offers a four-pack of Mr. Beams MB394 400-Lumen Outdoor Motion-Sensing LED Light for $49.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will be charged an additional $6 delivery fee. That’s good for a near 50% discount from the going rate at Amazon and comes within $2 of our previous mention. Mr. Beams’ outdoor LED lights are battery-powered and weather-resistant, making them versatile option for adding extra lighting to your patio or walkway. Over 3,400 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating at Amazon.
I recently just installed two for my grandmother, and so far she has absolutely loved them. But if a four-pack seems like a little much though, you can pick up one at Amazon instead.
Mr. Beams 400-Lumen Motion-Sensing Lights features:
- Ultra bright LED’s with minimum power consumption, 400 lumens. One of the brightest wireless spotlights on the market including solar. MB394 is four (4) units of the new 400-lumen MB390 spotlight
- Motion sensor turns LED spotlight on and off automatically, giving you bright light wherever you need it
- Perfect outdoor Lighting in any climate. This dual LED spotlight features a weatherproof design for durability and reliable function
- Simple wireless installation in minutes, no need to hire an electrician. Mounting hardware included
