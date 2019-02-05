Add four Mr. Beams Motion-Sensing LED Lights to your patio for $50 Prime shipped (50% off)

Today only, Woot offers a four-pack of Mr. Beams MB394 400-Lumen Outdoor Motion-Sensing LED Light for $49.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will be charged an additional $6 delivery fee. That’s good for a near 50% discount from the going rate at Amazon and comes within $2 of our previous mention. Mr. Beams’ outdoor LED lights are battery-powered and weather-resistant, making them versatile option for adding extra lighting to your patio or walkway. Over 3,400 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating at Amazon.

I recently just installed two for my grandmother, and so far she has absolutely loved them. But if a four-pack seems like a little much though, you can pick up one at Amazon instead.

Mr. Beams 400-Lumen Motion-Sensing Lights features:

Ultra bright LED’s with minimum power consumption, 400 lumens. One of the brightest wireless spotlights on the market including solar. MB394 is four (4) units of the new 400-lumen MB390 spotlight

Motion sensor turns LED spotlight on and off automatically, giving you bright light wherever you need it

Perfect outdoor Lighting in any climate. This dual LED spotlight features a weatherproof design for durability and reliable function

Simple wireless installation in minutes, no need to hire an electrician. Mounting hardware included