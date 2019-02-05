Synology’s 2-Bay NAS expands your home media server for $185 shipped (Reg. up to $250)

Newegg is currently offering the Synology 2-Bay DS218play Disk Station NAS for $184.99 shipped when checking out with code EMCTVTA36. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate at Amazon, is $5 under our previous mention and is the lowest we’ve seen. It sells for $250 at B&H. Synology’s DS218play NAS is a fantastic way to expand your home’s media server. It supports up to 24TB of storage across its two hard drive bays and offers up to 112 MB/s transfer speeds. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Looking to fill your new NAS with storage? I personally recommend WD’s Red hard drives, as they’re made especially for use in NAS and other storage systems. That means you’re getting a reliable and trusted solution for storing files, videos, photos, and more.

Synology DS218play 2-Bay NAS features: