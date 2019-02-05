Target offers up to $200 gift cards w/ iPhone XS/XR/Max, Best Buy up to $300 off or BOGO free

Target is currently offering the iPhone XR on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint with a $200 Target gift card for a qualifying new line activation or upgrade. This is a great alternative to Apple’s trade-in program and allows you to keep your current phone to sell privately, giving you a bigger potential gain. You can also pick up an iPhone XS or XS Max with a $100 Target gift card on any of the three carriers with a qualifying new line activation or upgrade.

Best Buy is also getting in on the deals, offering either $100 or $300 off an iPhone XS/R/Max purchase with an eligible trade-in on Verizon, and buy/lease-one-get-one-free on Sprint. If you’re on either carrier, this could turn out to be a better deal, but since a trade-in is required with Verizon, do be sure to check Apple’s program to see which offers a better value.

If you’re after a more budget-friendly option, our deal from yesterday on iPhone SE and iPhone 6S is still live. You can get the devices for $69 or $100 respectively, and they’d both be great alternatives to Apple’s higher-priced new models.

Target iPhone XR Gift Card Terms & Conditions: