TCL’s 55-inch 4K HDR UHDTV comes packed w/ Roku support + 3 HDMI ports: $314.50 (Reg. $370)

- Feb. 5th 2019 12:32 pm ET

Electronic Express via Rakuten is currently offering the TCL 55-inch 4K HDR Roku UHDTV for $314.49 shipped when logging in with your Rakuten account and applying code SAVE15 at checkout. That’s good for a $55 discount from the going rate at Best Buy, beats our previous mention by $25 and is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked. With full HDR support alongside a 4K panel, TCL’s 55-inch UHDTV is a great option for cord-cutters with built-in Roku capabilities. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

A great way to use your savings is to bring an extra HDMI cable into your setup. Save yourself a headache down the road and pick one up for just $7 at Amazon.

TCL 55-inch 4K HDR Roku UHDTV features:

  • Smart functionality offers access to over 4,000 streaming channels featuring more than 450,000 movies and TV episodes via Roku TV
  • Pairs 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the most lifelike picture
  • Direct-lit LED produces great picture quality.Panel Resolution:3840 x 2160
  • 120Hz refresh rate allows fast moving action scenes to be seen with virtually no motion blur.Wi-Fi : 802.11ac 2×2 Dual Band (support 2.4GHz & 5GHz)

