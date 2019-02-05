This 2-Pack of Tripod Boom Microphone Stands is just $17 for today only (Reg. $30+)

For today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Musician’s Friend is offering a 2-Pack of Musician’s Gear Tripod Boom Microphone Stands (MG100B) for $16.99 shipped. Regularly up to $30, this is the current best price we can find and well under the bloated Amazon prices. For comparison, Guitar Center charges $34.99 for this same bundle. Perfect for stage work, your home studio or a podcast setup, they feature a cinch washer to lock the stand into position, steel construction and a no-slip base. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While you might find some no-name options for slightly less, all things considered today’s deal is quite notable. The AmazonBasics Tripod Boom Microphone Stands go for $18.50 each.

Speaking of podcasts and the like, we still have some great deals running on the popular Blue USB microphones starting from $40 shipped right now.

Musician’s Gear Tripod Boom Microphone Stands: