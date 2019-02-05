This 2-Pack of Tripod Boom Microphone Stands is just $17 for today only (Reg. $30+)

For today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Musician’s Friend is offering a 2-Pack of Musician’s Gear Tripod Boom Microphone Stands (MG100B) for $16.99 shipped. Regularly up to $30, this is the current best price we can find and well under the bloated Amazon prices. For comparison, Guitar Center charges $34.99 for this same bundle. Perfect for stage work, your home studio or a podcast setup, they feature a cinch washer to lock the stand into position, steel construction and a no-slip base. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
While you might find some no-name options for slightly less, all things considered today’s deal is quite notable. The AmazonBasics Tripod Boom Microphone Stands go for $18.50 each.
Speaking of podcasts and the like, we still have some great deals running on the popular Blue USB microphones starting from $40 shipped right now.
Musician’s Gear Tripod Boom Microphone Stands:
The Musician’s Gear MG100B Tripod Boom Microphone Stand is a versatile mic stand for live sound, recording and rehearsing. The tripod design with fixed boom provides a variety of different microphone positions for vocals and instruments. The MG100B is designed specifically to make vertical, tilt and horizontal adjustments, allowing you to position your microphone exactly where you want it. Comes complete with a convenient “cinch washer” to tighten, then lock, microphone clips at the exact angle you need. With steel construction throughout, easy-to-use knobs and no-slip base, the MG100B is the “go to” stand for stage and studio. Collapses easily for storage and transport.