Aukey’s Circular RGB LED Nightstand Lamp gets first price cut to $42 shipped

- Feb. 6th 2019 4:09 pm ET

0

MBSU (an Aukey-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers its Circular LED RGB Dimmable Nightstand Lamp for $41.99 shipped once code VSVGACI3 has been applied at checkout. That knocks $8 off the going rate and is the first notable price drop we’ve tracked, making today’s offer a new all-time low as well. Aukey’s LED Lamp features six different lighting modes and is a unique way to add a pop of color to your room. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you're in search of lighting to expand your smart home, these Sylvania Starter Kits from $30.

Aukey Circular RGB LED Lamp features:

  • Colorful Lighting: This LED RGB table lamp brings warm white and multi-color lighting to your bedroom, living room, and garden for relaxing illumination
  • Adaptable Modes: Find the right lighting effect mode for your preference with the remote. Easily customize your lighting presets and switch between 6 lighting effect modes, 4 lighting effect speeds, and 4 brightness levels (Static mode only)
  • Easy Controls: One button to choose warm white light or rainbow swirl. Also features a convenient lighting memory function
  • Standout Design: An attractive, energy-efficient ring lamp with small footprint adds a touch of modern style on your desk

