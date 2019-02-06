Build an affordable smart home w/ these Sylvania Starter Kits from $30

- Feb. 6th 2019 7:54 am ET

0

VMInnovations (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers the Sylvania Smart Home Starter Kit for $39.99 shipped. For comparison, it typically sells for over $60 and we last saw it at $50. If you’re looking to jumpstart your smart home for less, consider going this route. This bundle includes three bulbs and the required Osram Lightify gateway. Compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. If you’re already in the Osram ecosystem, consider grabbing two BR30 bulbs for $29.99, which is good for 25% off the usual going rate. Sylvania’s lineup of smart home gear is generally well-rated overall at Amazon.

Instead of opting for smartphone control, opt for a 24-pack of LED light bulbs for less than $1 per unit at Amazon. This is a great way to cash-in on savings across your home and finally make the jump to LED. Learn more here.

Sylvania Smart Home Starter Kit features:

  • This smart home LED starter kit includes one SYLVANIA LIGHTIFY Full Color A19 light bulb, two LIGHTIFY Full Color BR30 light bulbs, and one OSRAM LIGHTIFY Gateway for connecting up to 50 devices.
  • Use voice control through Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant. Search for OSRAM LIGHTIFY NORTH AMERICA in the Google Home or Google Assistant app, or download the Alexa skill by searching for LIGHTIFY V2 NORTH AMERICA. Note our Amazon Alexa skill has recently changed. Please make sure you are using the newest version.
  • Use adjustable white color to adjust from a relaxing to productive work environemtn, or choose from millions of colors to create the perfect colorful light scene. Dimmable using compatible app.

