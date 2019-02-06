Build an affordable smart home w/ these Sylvania Starter Kits from $30

VMInnovations (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers the Sylvania Smart Home Starter Kit for $39.99 shipped. For comparison, it typically sells for over $60 and we last saw it at $50. If you’re looking to jumpstart your smart home for less, consider going this route. This bundle includes three bulbs and the required Osram Lightify gateway. Compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. If you’re already in the Osram ecosystem, consider grabbing two BR30 bulbs for $29.99, which is good for 25% off the usual going rate. Sylvania’s lineup of smart home gear is generally well-rated overall at Amazon.

