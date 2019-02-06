Live out your NBA trade deadline fantasies w/ the Franklin Arcade Basketball Game for $80

Walmart offers the Franklin Sports Easy Assembly Basketball Game for $79.99 shipped. As a comparison, it was originally listed at $130 and sells for $110 via Amazon. This is the best price that we can currently find. With a total size of 82- by 42-inches, this is a nice arcade-style game that won’t take up too much room in your home. There is an integrated scoreboard and eight different game options. Nearly 60% of Amazon reviewers left a 4+ star rating.

If this arcade game is overkill for your setup, consider going with the best-selling SKLZ Pro mini hoop for $37. It includes a shatter-resistant backboard and a mini basketball.

Franklin Sports Basketball Game features:

  • LARGE playing area for one or 2 player competition. Size: 82″ x 42″ x 81″
  • AUTHENTIC arcade scoring
  • 8 different options including multi-player options and includes(4) 7″ rubber basketballs
  • STURDY metal folding design built for competitive play, folds into storage position in seconds
