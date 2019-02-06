If you live in a small home, loft or apartment then you will love Crate & Barrel’s new Small Spaces Line. It features pieces for all areas of your home including the bedroom, living room, dining room, entryway, workspace and more. Plus, C&B designed this new line with the idea that every piece of furniture that enters your small space be dual purpose to maximize its functionality. The new line even includes furniture for your kids. Find our top picks from Crate & Barrel’s Small Spaces Line below.

Living Room

Easily turn your living area into a guest bedroom with the Wink Sleeper Sofa for $1,299. This multifunctional sofa offers three ways to relax, including upright as a sofa, angled back to recline and all the way flat as a sleeper. A deep seat and back cushions help to promote a comfortable sit and sleep. Plus, its gray coloring and sleek design give it a modern appeal.

Workspace

If you work from home and in a small space, you want that area to be as functional as possible. The Sawyer White Leaning Desk with Two 18-inch Bookcases for $326 is a great option and it’s appealing to the eye. It’s available in white or black and features a nice desk space with storage on the bookshelves to place documents, heirlooms and more. Plus its modern touches and modular design will give your space dimension and style.

Kitchen

Having a drop leaf table in a small kitchen is a must. Not only does it allow you to create extra space but it also lets you entertain more people in a jiff. A great piece for a kitchen is the Origami Drop Leaf Dining Table at $699 that features a modern high-top appearance. This table easily fits four people or you can break down the leaves to accommodate two on an daily basis.

Kids

Keep your kids’ toys and books organized with the Brooks White/Silver Rolling Book Cart. It has a modern look with vintage aspects and was inspired by mid-century library carts. It features two levels and four wooden storage bins to place your child’s essentials. It also has wheels that allow it to roll smoothly from space to space. Even better, it’s currently on sale for $160, which is down from its original rate of $229.

Which pieces from Crate & Barrel’s Small Space Line is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to Pottery Barn’s Apartment Line here.