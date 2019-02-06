HP’s 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor drops to $450 ($300 off), more from $110

Newegg is currently offering the HP Omen 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $449.99 shipped. You’d normally expect to pay $730 at retailers like B&H or even as much as $750 at BuyDig. That’s good for an up to $300 discount from the going rate, with today’s deal beating the Amazon all-time low by $49. HP’s gaming monitor upgrades your battlestation with NVIDIA G-SYNC, a 165Hz panel, both HDMI and Display Port inputs  and a USB 3.0 hub. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 170 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale at Newegg is the Acer Nitro VG220Q 21.5-inch Gaming Monitor for $109.99 shipped with code EMCTUWU38. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate and is the best we’ve seen. Right now it’s on sale for $120 at Amazon, where it carries a 4.2/5 star rating

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing a notable deal on LG’s 34-inch UltraWide Monitor, which features two Thunderbolt 2 ports and more at $400 (Reg. $699).

Use your savings from today’s sale towards the AmazonBasics Premium Single Monitor Stand and elevate your setup. 

HP Omen 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor features:

  • 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms GTG
  • 2560 x 1440 @ 165Hz (QHD)
  • NVIDIA G-SYNC Technology
  • Height Adjustable
  • HDMI/Display Port/USB 3.0 x 2

