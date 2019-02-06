ProForm’s Cardio HIIT Elliptical Trainer is now $634 shipped (Reg. up to $900)

Amazon offers the ProForm Cardio HIIT Elliptical Trainer for $633.73 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s good for nearly $270 off the regular price, $66 less than our previous mention and the best we can find by $100. This model sports everything needed for an at-home workout along with a seven-inch display, 24 resistance levels and more. 55% of reviewers left a 4+ star rating.
If today’s featured deal is overkill, consider going with a resistance band set instead. This portable set of five will deliver everything needed to get started.
ProForm Cardio HIIT Elliptical Trainer features:
- Go to ifit.com/activate to redeem your one month iFit membership and activate your equipment for unlimited workout programs and experiences
- iPod compatible audio, 7″ backlit display, 32 workout apps, 24 resistance levels, 5″ elliptical stepping path with 10″ vertical
- Integrated tablet holder, EKG grip pulse heart rate monitor, integrated in-handle controls, commercial-grade steel construction
- Multi-function handlebars, cool air workout fan, Inertia-Enhanced flywheel, oversized cushioned pedals
- Water bottle holder, transport wheels, leveling feet, 350 lb. Weight capacity