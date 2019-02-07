Amazon Echo Input delivers Alexa to your existing speaker setup for $20 (Reg. $35)

- Feb. 7th 2019 7:30 am ET

0

Amazon offers its Echo Input Alexa Accessory for $19.99 Prime shipped. That’s good for $15 off the regular going rate at retailers like Best Buy and a match of our previous mention. Echo Input allows users to add Alexa services to existing speaker setups via a 3.5mm cable. It also enables streaming from various services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, and more. Additional details can be found in our launch coverage. Rated 4/5 stars.

Prefer Bluetooth? Easily add wireless connectivity with Mpow’s Bluetooth adapter. It works perfectly with existing setups or even cars! Features include a dedicated on/off switch and playback controls. Learn more here.

Amazon Echo Input features:

  • Echo Input adds Alexa to an external speaker and connects via 3.5 mm audio cable or Bluetooth.
  • Can hear you from across the room—even when music is playing.
  • Stream Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, and more on your favorite speaker.
  • Just ask Alexa to play a song, read the news, or check the weather and traffic.
  • Set alarms and timers, add items to your to-do list, and control compatible smart home devices.
