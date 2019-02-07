Garmin’s vívoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch is a great workout companion at $200 ($40 off)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Garmin vívoactive 3 Stainless Steel GPS Smartwatch for $199.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. That’s good for a $40 discount from the going rate at retailers like Amazon and B&H and beats the all-time lows there by $20. For comparison, it still sells for. $300 at Garmin and today’s offer is the best we’ve seen outside of limited-time Rakuten sales. Garmin’s vívoactive 3 has built-in heart rate monitoring and GPS tracking alongside the usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities. Over 400 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

As far as GPS-enabled smartwatches go, Garmin’s vívoactive 3 is about as competitive as an offer as they come. The similarly-featured Fitbit Ionic sells for $30 more. Though if you don’t need the more smartwatch-oriented features like smart notifications, you can save a bit more with the Garmin vívosmart HR+.

Garmin vívoactive 3 features: