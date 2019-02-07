Cruise the neighborhood at up to 15MPH on this electric scooter for $299 (Reg. $400)

- Feb. 7th 2019 3:59 pm ET

$299
GoLabs, Inc. offers its GOTRAX GX Commuting Electric Scooter for $299 shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s good for upwards of $100 off the regular going price, $26 less than our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. Features include up to 12 miles of range with a top speed of 15.5MPH. Perfect for commuting or your kids traveling around the neighborhood. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and pick up a best-selling electric skateboard helmet. This is a great way to keep yourself, or the kids, safe while cruising around.

GOTRAX GXL Electric Scooter features:

  • 8.5″ PNEUMATIC TIRES – Making the GXL the ultimate commuting scooter for overcoming treacherous city streets
  • 250 WATT MOTOR – Our most powerful scooter yet, the GXL has a top speed of 15.5MPH and holds a maximum of 220 lbs
  • 36V BATTERY – The GXL travels up to 12.5 miles and recharges in about 4 Hours
  • UL2271 CERTIFIED – Ride safe knowing our e scooter batteries are Underwriter Labs Certified
  • PORTABLE DESIGN – The GXL Frame folds down and locks for easy storage making it a perfect commuting scooter. Scooter measures (44) inches high, (41) inches long and 6 inches wide when in riding mode. Scooter weighs (31) lbs.
