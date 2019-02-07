If you’re in a workout rut or need a little extra motivation to get to the gym, Lululemon’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide may do just the trick. With new items for both men and women, these pieces are stylish and ready for whatever workout you have in store. Even better, this gift guide features prices ranging from just $12 to $448, so you can find something on just about any budget. Head below to find our top picks from Lululemon’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide.

Gift Ideas for Men

One way to make a loved one feel appreciated is with a perfect gift that inspires their passion. This season for men, joggers have become increasingly popular. Lululemon’s Intent 30-inch Joggers would make a great gift for Valentine’s Day. Their sweat-wicking material will help to promote comfort throughout the day and they also feature a zippered back pocket plus two side pockets for storage. These fashionable joggers are available in five color options and priced at $108. Even better, these joggers can be worn for workouts or casual occasions.

Pair the joggers with the Metal Vent Tech 1/2 Zip Pullover at $98 for a stylish and workout-ready look. This pullover includes reflective detailing to keep you visible on morning jogs or evening walks. It’s available in three color options and its lightweight fabric is infused with stretch for added mobility. Finally top off your look with the On the Fly Ball Cap for $38. This hat is wind-resistant and adjustable for comfort too.

Gift Ideas for Women

The Align Pants II are the best pair of tights I have ever owned. They’re buttery soft, fit like a glove and are high-waisted for added comfort. This style is also lightweight for less distractions during workouts and have a hidden waist-band pocket to store your card or key. Find them in an array of style options and priced at $98.

Lululemon’s Swiftly gear has been around for years and you can not go wrong with the lightweight fabric. The long-sleeve Swiftly Tech Crew is a must-have. It features a seamless design for less irritation. This shirt is versatile to wear with shorts during spring and summer workouts, or leggings and a vest in cool weather. This shirt is priced at $78, and will be a go-to in your workout wardrobe for years to come.

Workout Accessories

Finally, tote all of your gear to the gym or to work in the City Adventurer Backpack that’s priced at $128. This backpack can easily store your 15-inch MacBook and includes a padded sleeve for protection. It features a phone pocket for easy access after workouts and cushioned straps for comfort. You can also store your $18 Purist Cycling Water Bottle in its holder for convenience.

Which piece from Lululemon’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide was your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.