Expand your Mac’s storage w/ a spare hard drive thanks to this $14.50 USB 3.0 docking station

ORICO Technology Co. (99% positive all-time feedback from 16,000+) via Amazon offers its USB 3.0 to SATA Hard Drive Docking Station for $14.69 Prime shipped when code NISQZL44 has been used at checkout. Not a Prime shopper? Delivery will add on an additional $5. That’s good for a nearly 30% discount and is the first notable price drop we’ve tracked. That also makes today’s offer a new all-time low. If you have old hard drive collecting dust in a drawer, this docking station is an affordable way to turn that waste of space into new storage for your Mac. It carries a 4/5 star rating from over 400 customers.
If you’re looking for a beefier way to increase your computer’s storage, then Synology’s 2-Bay NAS is a highly-recommended option at $185 shipped (Reg. up to $250).
ORICO USB 3.0 Hard Drive Docking Station features:
- Tool-free installation allows you to install and unmount within 3 seconds at ease.
- Supports all 2.5 and 3.5 inch SATA drives up to 8TB capacity.
- Connects via SuperSpeed USB 3.0 (up to 10x as fast as USB 2.0) and backwards compatible with USB 2.0 and 1.0.
- Designed for desktop use, hot-swappable, plug and play, no drivers needed.
- Whats in the box: 1x ORICO Hard Drive Docking Station, 1x 12V Power Adapter, 1x 3.3 Ft. USB Cable, 1x User Manual, 1x Service Card; 18 months warranty and lifetime technical support for purchase via ORICO direct store.